Make Post-Holiday Cleanup a Breeze With 40% Off the Dyson V12 Detect

Dyson makes some really appealing products, but a quick look at the price tag can be enough to put you off. It's true, Dyson's products are pricey but they're worthy investments. That doesn't mean you shouldn't be on the lookout for deals, though. During the holiday season, many products are on sale, including the Dyson V12 Detect on Amazon. Right now, you can grab this popular vac for just $399, which is 39% off the original retail price.

Dyson is a brand we've enjoyed testing over the years. The brand has made our list of best vacuums for 2023. We particularly love how lightweight and slim the Dyson V12 Detect is compared to similar vacs on the market. The V12 Detect packs Dyson's latest tech into a less than 5-pound form factor. The smaller size makes it a better fit when it comes to storage. And despite the smaller size, Dyson says the V12 Detect has 30% more power and 60 minutes of run time. Dyson also removed the trigger on this model, opting instead for a button. This makes the Detect more accessible for folks who may struggle to hold down a trigger to keep the vac powered.

The V12 Detect also doubles as a cordless handheld vacuum to effortlessly clean cars, stairs and upholstery. At $399, this deal is an absolute steal for your post-holiday cleanup. But if want options, you can check out our full roundup of the best cordless vacuum deals for even more bargains.