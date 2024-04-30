M2 MacBook Air Returns to Record Amazon Low With $150 Off

Sure, Apple's excellent M3 MacBook Air is now here, but that doesn't mean that you should sleep on the older M2 MacBook Air especially when it's available at a discounted price. It's still one of the best laptops around and sports a super-fast chip with a thin and light design that makes it perfect for getting things done just about anywhere. Right now you can snag an M2 MacBook Air for just $849, a whole $150 cheaper than Apple currently sells it for, and $250 less than originally listed for. It's also a match for the lowest we've seen it go at Amazon, and the discount applies to the whole range of gorgeous colors. Alternatively, B&H Photo is matching the $849 price (only on the silver model, though) while Best Buy will also save you the same $150.

One of the great things about the M2 MacBook Air is that it has a much larger 13.6-inch screen compared to the 13.3-inch screen of the previous M1 model, giving you more screen real estate to work with. It also runs a 2,560x1,664 resolution on a gorgeous liquid retina display which is perfect whether you want to watch movies or get creative work done. In fact, the M2 Chip inside is powerful enough for a lot of creatives to do their work, despite this machine's portability.

Its smaller size is very much thanks to the fact that it doesn't actually have any internal fans, meaning that Apple can make it as thin as the motherboard and battery inside. One downside to this machine is that it runs on 8GB of RAM rather than the 16GB you're likely to see on similarly priced Windows laptops. It's not the end of the world, especially given that it's unified RAM that the M2 is smart about using, but it is something to consider. The 256GB of storage is also a bit on the smaller side, though you can use cloud storage or an external hard drive for more space if you need it.

If you just want the higher-end or a different Mac entirely, you could always check out these other great MacBook deals.