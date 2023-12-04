Lume Cube Knocks Up to $320 Off Lighting Equipment for the Holidays

A good camera and some decent lenses are only part of a complete photography kit. If you truly want to take your photos to the next level, you'll want to invest in some lighting equipment as well. And right now, you can snag some for less at Lume Cube's Deal Days sale. Now through Dec. 6, you can save up to $320 on select lighting for shooting in the studio and in the field, with even more deals being added regularly through Dec. 15 -- which is also the last day you can order if you want your items to arrive before Christmas.

If you're primarily focused on travel or street photography, the Lume Cube RGB Panel Pro 2.0 is the perfect companion. It's equipped with over 200 powerful LEDs that provide up to 595 lumens of brightness, and it's highly customizable with over 16 million color possibilities that you can adjust using the companion app. Plus, it's less than 0.5 inches thick, and weights just over one pound, so it's easy to slip into your camera bag and take on the go. Right now you can snag it for $150, which saves you $30 compared to the usual price.

And if you do most of your shooting in the studio, you can save a whopping $320 on this two-pack of RGB Tube XL lights, which drops the price down to $480. Like the Panel Pro 2.0, they're Bluetooth-enabled and offer over 16 million possible colors that you can customize using the companion app, and they come equipped with seven pre-programmed special effects. They also boast an average runtime of over four hours on a single charge, and weatherproof so you can even use them out in the field.

Plus, Lume Cube is also offering plenty of other discounts on lighting and accessory bundles, which would make great gifts for the photography enthusiast in your life.