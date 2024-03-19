Love DIY Crafts? My Favorite Cricut Cutting Machine Is 22% Off Right Now

There is a nearly infinite number of reasons to own a Cricut cutting machine, as long as you're a fan of making things yourself. I use mine for party decorations, modifying clothing, car decals, acid-etching glassware and a ton more. On an average week, my Cricut probably sees just as much use as my PS5, depending on which family member has an upcoming birthday or what holiday is around the corner. If this sounds like the kind of thing that makes your DIY heart soar, there's a deep discount that makes my favorite Cricut machine only $249 right now.



Cricut makes a wide variety of cutting machines, and they all serve different purposes. What makes the Cricut Explore 3 my favorite is how middle of the road it is. It's much bigger than the Cricut Joy, which works well for my cosplays or when I'm making multiples of something. It's a lot less expensive than the massive Cricut Venture or even the Maker 3 without sacrificing much in the way of features, and it was one of the first Cricut machines to support cutting Cricut-made materials without a cutting mat which makes my life a lit easier when I'm on a deadline. For all of the things I use it for, this is the Goldilocks machine, so I am usually quick to recommend this one to friends and family.

Cricut's sale also includes the BrightPad Go, a battery powered LED slab that allows you to backlight whatever you're working on from anywhere. If you're like me and prefer to work on projects from the couch while a show is on, the BrightPad Go sits at any angle and lets you control the brightness of the backlight without a cable. The battery usually lasts me two to three crafting sessions before it needs to be recharged, making it one of my first accessory recommendations for anyone who has just picked up a Cricut.

Both the Explore 3 and the BrightPad Go look great with their fun colors, they store away easily when not in use, and you can walk in to any craft store and most general shopping stores like Target or Walmart and find a ton of materials available to help get your imagination spinning. It's a great way to step up your crafting or to give as a gift to someone you know loves making things themselves, and this price is likely to be one of the best you'll find for quite a while.