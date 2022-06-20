Logitech's StreamCam Is Perfect for Creators and Is Just $116 at Walmart Now

We've all gone beyond the mad dash of getting the right equipment for home and school when we were all in lockdown. While that's not largely a concern for most people these days, if you're still trying to find a webcam for work or school that makes you look good, or you just want to make your streams on Twitch and YouTube better than what they are now, then this for creators is a good choice. And now, you can get it for the low price of $116 at Walmart.

This cam is $170 on , and the black version is $150 on (the is $119). I have a few webcams, and when I'm creating content this is the only one I use because the 1080p 60 FPS StreamCam makes me look better than anyone on camera. Especially when you compare it to built-in webcams on computers.

When you combine this StreamCam with the proper light (I use the , also a Logitech product), it really kicks it up a notch. This Logitech StreamCam has auto focus and auto framing to keep you as the main focus in the center of the shot no matter where you move. It also has a built-in microphone if you need it and the auto exposure can brighten up your room. It does connect with a USB-C though, so if you don't have a slot on your computer, you'll need to get the proper equipment for it to work.

This Logitech StreamCam is well worth it at this price and will make your videos make an impact easily whether you're using Zoom or OBS.