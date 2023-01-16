Limited-Time Apple Watch Ultra Deal Takes $50 Off Its Regular Price

Though Apple Watch Ultra was only released last fall, we've already seen a smattering of Apple Watch Ultra deals worth jumping on, but they never last that long. You have another opportunity to on Apple's rugged smartwatch for a limited time with the device being discounted during Best Buy's MLK Day sale. At $749, it's back down to within $10 of the all-time low price we saw on Black Friday, giving you the chance to snag CNET's best smartwatch pick at a killer price. Amazon is if you prefer to shop there.

There are several great smartwatch options in Apple's current lineup, but the Ultra comes with a large 49mm case, a tough titanium construction, an Action button for quickly launching apps and workouts, and a dual-frequency GPS that offers improved tracking accuracy. Voice calls get a boost with this watch as well, as there are extra microphones included in the build. And unlike other models, this Apple Watch includes LTE connectivity by default.

As for the screen, it's not just a bigger size that you'll notice. The screen is brighter, too. The always-on retina OLED display is twice as bright as the Apple Watch Series 8. It also has the best battery life of any Apple Watch on the market.

While this watch is designed with athletes in mind, coming with a ton of sensors and safety features, there are plenty of upgrades that make this watch a compelling choice for the average person, too.

Read more: Apple Watch Ultra vs. Series 8 vs. SE: The Entire Lineup Compared