Lefant Robot Vacuums are Up to 67% Off at Amazon -- Today Only

Do you hate cleaning your floors? Take the hassle out of daily chores with a robot vacuum. They break the cleaning cycle by cleaning your floors automatically, picking up dirt and debris as often as you schedule (or at the press of a button). They're convenient because you don't have to worry about day-to-day messes.

If you want to give one of these nifty little devices a try, be sure to look for robot vacuum deals, like the sale on Lefant robot vacuums at Amazon. You can save up to 67% on one of these handy household tools -- but these offers expire tonight.

At 67% off, the by Lefant is a good deal. The $200 discount brings the price of this vacuum down to just $100, and along with being able to schedule your cleanings, this vac can also be controlled via your smartphone or with you voice. It's compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. The 11-inch slim body allows the vacuum to fit in narrow spaces and the vacuum also has four cleaning modes, including ones that focus on spot cleaning and edges. This vacuum only provides 1,800 Pa, or Pascals of suction power, but it gets up to 100 minutes of battery life per charge. It also has brushless suction and a 500-milliliter dustbin to capture loose hair and dirt, which should be helpful to pet owners looking for some assistance with pet hair.

If you want a vacuum with a longer runtime, consider . It's discounted by $110 right now, bringing the price to $170. This model gets up to 120 minutes of runtime and still has the four cleaning modes as the M210, as well as voice control. The dustbin is slightly larger, at 560 milliliters and the suction is a bit stronger, too, coming in at 2,000 Pa.

And if you want to take care of every floor type, Lefant has some two-in-one vacuum and mop combos worth checking out as well. Both the (save $90) and the (save $100) offer up to 3200Pa of suction power and get up to 150 minutes of runtime per charge, making them the most powerful vacuums in the sale. Whether you want to vacuum up pet hair and dust or wash away stuck on debris, these combo sets make it easier to get all of your carpets and hard floor surfaces clean so that you can free up your hands for other tasks or take time to relax and enjoy yourself.

Read more: Best Smart Home Devices of 2022