Select iPad Mini Models See Prices Slashed by Up to $99

Compact tablets are great if you want the accessible features of a larger tablet in a more convenient and affordable package. The iPad Mini is our favorite small tablet on the market in 2022, and right now Amazon and Walmart are offering a rare opportunity to snag one at a discount.

Prices start at just $409 for the , a discount of $90 and just $9 more than its lowest ever price, with select discounted by as much as $99. There's no set expiration on these offers, but deals on the latest Apple devices rarely stick around for long. We'd definitely recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you're hoping to grab one at these low prices.

In his review of the latest iPad Mini, CNET's Scott Stein called the tablet "a hybrid of older iPad Pros and more recent iPhones." It features a stunning 8.3 inch liquid retina display as well as a 12MP camera that can quickly scan documents, capture 4K video and will even keep you centered during video calls. It's equipped with Apple's advanced A15 Bionic chip, the same used on the iPhone 13, as well as 4GB of RAM. So while it's great for browsing and streaming, it will struggle with high-strain tasks like photo and video editing. It also features Wi-Fi 6 support for speedy web performance, and has a battery life of up to 10 hours for all day work and play.