Last Week to Score Massive Savings During Best Buy's Outlet Sale
You only have until Sunday to snag some great deals on clearance, open-box and refurbished products from laptops to home appliances.
Best Buy's outlet sale event can help you save some big bucks on many different products like laptops, TVs, vacuums and more. Shopping clearance and open-box items can save you some major cash, so if you've been eyeing something, be sure to check out the massive outlet event happening at Best Buy right now. You can get up to 50% off on clearance, open-box and refurbished items. Act fast before your favorites sell out.
With so many pages of sale items, you may feel a little overwhelmed. To save you some time and make sure you have access to the best discounts available during this sale, we've rounded up a few standout deals. These are our top picks right now.
Apple makes some of the best laptops on the market, and the 15-inch M2 MacBook Air is still one of them. Best Buy currently has the base model with 8GB RAM and a 256GB solid-state drive for $999, which means you'll save $300.
Nuheara IQbuds 2 Max are award-winning hearing buds designed to personalize and enhance your listening experience. These buds are tiny but they're packing a host of great features, including directional focus, personalized listening and good battery life, and they're water-resistant. Nuheara's buds typically retail for $500 but now they've been out for a few years they're on sale for just over $200.
Not an Apple lover? There are other laptops on sale, like the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360. It's available for $1,501 -- down from its original price of $1,900. This model comes with 16GB RAM and a huge 1TB SSD, so you'll have plenty of speed and storage for whatever you need.
Maybe you have all the tech gadgets you need and you have your eyes on something bigger. Best Buy has great deals on major appliances, including refrigerators. This GE Profile model has adjustable temperature drawers, built-in Wi-Fi, advanced water filtration and turbo cool and freeze to optimize your food storage conditions. It's available for $3,100, which is more than $1,000 off. There are open-box options for even less.
We're also seeing significant savings on some of the best TVs on the market. There are several pages of discounts on open-box options, including the sleek Samsung Frame and high-end LG OLED models with hundreds off regular prices, or if you're looking for something more budget-friendly, Best Buy has a 43-inch Insignia Fire TV starting at just $126. If you're seeking more home appliances, you can save up to 60% on open-box options, including a Whirlpool smart top-load washer that's currently available for $800, which is $285 off its original $1,035 price tag.
There's no shortage of phone accessories available at Best Buy. OtterBox is a popular brand that's often recommended by our experts. If you're looking for a hard shell case for your iPhone 14 Plus, you can grab this OtterBox Fre case for $70.
And if you're willing to go the refurbished route, you have even more options. There are Apple AirPods Pro available for $170 and Beats Studio Buds Plus available for just $80. These options come with other perks, including three free months of Apple TV Plus.
More shopping deals from CNET
CNET is always covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more. Start with the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, and check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers. Peruse our gift guide, which includes a full range of ideas for birthdays, anniversaries and more.