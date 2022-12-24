Last Minute Gifts: Restaurant Gift Cards That Give You Something Back

We're down to the wire for Christmas shopping but millions of Americans are still looking for presents for friends and family -- not to mention coworkers, teachers and building supers.

Gift cards are a wonderful option for any number of recipients. And many restaurant chains are sweetening the pot by giving you some Do-Re-Mi to spend on yourself when you buy one.



If you need a last-minute Christmas present -- and wouldn't mind a gift for yourself at the same time -- check out our list of restaurant gift cards below.

For more on holiday shopping, get the download on great gifts for under $30, learn how to avoid holiday shopping scams and find the best credit cards for Christmas shopping.

Applebee's

Through the end of 2022, get a free $10 Applebee's gift card with the purchase of a $50 gift card.

Benihana

Spend $50 in gift cards at Benihana and get a $10 promo card for yourself. If you up that to $200 in gift cards, you get $60 to spend on yourself at the Japanese steakhouse chain.

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse

Through New Year's Day, when you purchase a $50 online gift card at BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse, you get a $10 bonus card. Spend $100 and get a $25 bonus card -- plus a VIP card that gets you 20% off any purchase.

Black Angus Steakhouse

Spend $50 on gift cards at Black Angus through Dec. 31 and get $10 in Bonus Bucks.

Bonefish Grill

Receive two $10 e-bonus cards from Bonefish Grill with every $50 gift card bought through Dec. 27.

Boston Market

Boston Market

Buy a $50 Boston Market gift card by Christmas Day and receive a $15 bonus card for yourself to use between Dec. 26, 2022, and Jan. 31, 2023.

Buca di Beppo

Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Through New Year's Eve, buy a $50 Buca di Beppo gift card and get two $10 reward cards valid from Jan. 1 to Feb. 28, 2023.



Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings

Spend $25 in Buffalo Wild Wings gift cards and get a $5 coupon that's valid from Jan 1 to Feb 28, 2023 on food and non-alcoholic beverages.

California Pizza Kitchen

Through Dec. 31, spend $100 on gift cards at California Pizza Kitchen and get a bonus $20 gift card valid between Jan. 3 and Feb. 7, 2023.

Carrabba's Italian Grill

Buy a $50 gift card at Carrabba's Italian Grill through Dec. 27 and get a $10 bonus card.

Carvel

Carvel

Earn a $5 Carvel Reward Card with the purchase of at least $25 in Carvel gift cards through Dec. 31.

The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory

Buy a $50 gift card at The Cheesecake Factory by Dec. 31 and get a $15 bonus eCard for yourself. Your bonus eCards must be redeemed between Jan. 1 and Feb. 28, 2023.

Chili's

Through Dec. 31, get a bonus $10 e-card when you spend at least $50 on Chili's gift cards.

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle

Chipotle is offering a special BOGO deal for the first 10,000 customers who buy a holiday e-gift card for $40 or more by Dec. 25.



Those lucky winners will then receive one code per online order for a buy-one, get-one free entrée.

Cold Stone Creamery

Cold Stone Creamery

Spend $50 on Cold Stone Creamery gift cards before New Year's Eve and get a $15 bonus e-card for yourself.



Denny's

With every $25 gift card purchase at Denny's, get a free $5 card.

First Watch

This holiday season, spend $100 on First Watch e-gift cards and get $20 back in Bonus Bucks.



Fun fact: The name of this Florida-based breakfast chain references the first shift aboard a ship, since First Watch restaurants are open only from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.



Grimaldi's Pizzeria

Through Dec. 31, get a $10 Grimaldi's gift card when you buy a $50 gift card or get a $20 card when you buy a $100 gift card.



Don't forget about it, though -- the bonus card expires on Jan 31, 2023.

Read on: The Best Free Food and Restaurant Discounts This Holiday Season

IHOP

Through Jan. 2, 2023, when you spend $25 in gift cards at IHOP, you get a $5 reward card to spend by Feb. 26, 2023.

Jamba

Buy $25 in Jamba gift cards before Christmas Day and get a free $5 gift card for yourself.



Maggiano's

Spend $100 on Maggiano's gift cards and get a $20 bonus card back, through Dec, 31.

McAlister's Deli

Get $5 in eRewards for every $25 purchased in McAlister's gift cards online or in-store through Dec. 31.

Moe's Southwest Grill

For every $25 spent on a Moe's gift card through Dec. 28, you'll receive $5 in Moe Rewards, which can be redeemed Jan. 1 through Feb. 28, 2023.



Noodles & Company

Through Dec. 31, Noodles & Company is offering Noodles Rewards members a $5 bonus with the purchase of a $25 gift card.

The Old Spaghetti Factory

Through Dec. 24, receive a $5 bonus certificate for every $25 gift card purchase made at The Old Spaghetti Factory. Bonus can be spent between Jan. 1 and Mar. 3, 2023.

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse

Through Dec. 27, get two free $10 bonus gift cards when you spend at least $50 in Outback Steakhouse gift cards.



The bonus cards are valid from Jan. 1 to Feb. 6, 2023.

Panda Express

For every three Panda Express gift cards you buy through Dec. 25, you get 20% off your total, with a minimum of $30 in cards required.

Panera Bread

Through Dec. 31, for every $50 in gift cards purchased online or in a cafe, Panera customers get a $10 Bonus Card.

Peter Piper Pizza

Through Jan. 1, 2023, spend $25 on Peter Piper Pizza gift cards and get a $5 bonus card for yourself.



If you buy a $100 card, the bonus goes up to $20.



Pei Wei Asian Kitchen

Pei Wei Asian Kitchen

With every $25 Pei Wei gift card you buy, get a bonus $5 card.

Pieology

Buy a $25 gift card from Pieology by Dec. 31, and get a $5 gift card for free.

Potbelly

Get $5 off a $25 Potbelly eGift Card through Dec. 31.

Red Lobster

Through Dec. 31, when you buy $50 worth of Red Lobster gift cards you get two coupons for $10 off for use in January and February 2023.



Red Robin

For every $25 you spend on Red Robin holiday gift cards, you get $5 Bonus Bucks for yourself.

Restaurant.com

A $100 eGift Card is just $14 and includes never-expiring dining discounts ranging from $5 to $100 accepted at thousands of local restaurants nationwide -- plus national chains like IHOP, Señor Frog's and House of Blues.



Ruth's Chris Steak House

Ruth's Chris Steak House

Through Dec. 31, receive a $40 digital bonus when you purchase $200 in Ruth's Chris Steak House gift cards online.

Schlotzsky's

Through Jan. 16, every $25 spent on a Schlotzsky's gift card, gets you a $5 eReward.

Shake Shack

Shake Shack is offering $5 back on every $25 you spend on a gift card through Dec. 28. You have until March 29, 2023, to spend those bonus bucks.

Smashburger

Through Jan. 2, 2023, for every $25 in gift cards purchased at Smashburger, you receive $5 Smash Cash in return.



Smash Cash rebates can be redeemed between Jan. 3 and Feb 28, 2023.

Smoothie King

Through Dec. 26, Healthy Rewards members who spend $25 on gift cards at Smoothie King get $5 back in Smoothie King dollars.

Subway

Get a free 6-inch sub with every $25 spent on Subway gift cards.

TGI Fridays

TGI Fridays

Receive $5 in Bonus Bites when you spend $25 on TGI Fridays gift cards -- or get $15 when you spend $50.

White Castle

Spend at least $25 on White Castle gift cards through the end of this year and get a free $5 bonus card valid between Jan. 1 and Feb. 28, 2023.

Yogurtland

Through Dec. 24, get a $5 bonus eGift card from Yogurtland with any eGift purchase of $25 or more.

Read more: Best E-Gift Cards for a Foodie