Last-Minute Christmas Shopping? 3 Tips to Make It Less Hectic at Target

Christmas will be here in just a few days, so there's not much time left to buy gifts for your friends and family. Even though we're certain that you have all the gifts you need, there is always a chance that you might unexpectedly need to buy more gifts for someone you didn't plan for, especially if you're showing up to a holiday party.

If you need some help, this Target tip is here to stop you from scrambling and so you don't show up empty-handed.

Take a look at our shopping tip on three ways you can capitalize on Target's last-minute shopping options; plus deals you can grab too.

Using order pickup

Target

Even if it's too late for shipping, what you can do is use order pickup. Order pickup is such an easy way to get something online, by having you search, place your order and then pick it up in-store without the hassle of crowds.

On Target's order pickup page, everything is already broken down by gift types, making it easier for you to search. Here are a few categories:

Gifts for her

Gifts for him

Gifts for kids

Gifts for teens

You can place online orders when you're using order pickup all the way up until 6 p.m. local time on Christmas Eve.

Using Drive Up

Target

If you prefer never leaving your car, you can use the Drive Up service. In order to use Drive Up, you have to use the Target app, which you can download on Android and Apple devices. Here's how Drive Up works:

Choose your store and shop as needed

Switch to Drive Up in the Target app

Arrive at the Drive Up location and let someone know you're there

You also have by 6 p.m. local time on Christmas Eve to pick up your online orders when you're using Drive Up.

Using same-day delivery with Shipt

Using Shipt is a little different than the other two options. If you plan on going this route, you have till 4 p.m. local time for same-day delivery. That said, using Shipt is very easy. Here are four ways you can place an order using same day delivery:

Visit the same-day delivery home page on Target

Select same-day delivery when shopping for eligible items on Target

Select shop by category or on the essentials tab on the Target app

Place a Target order on Shipt.com or the Shipt app

