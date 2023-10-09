Kindle Scribe Is My Top Amazon Prime Day Recommendation. Here's Why You Should Get One

It wouldn't be Prime Big Deal Days if Amazon didn't knock down the price of its e-reader collection. Among the sales is the Kindle Scribe bundle, discounted across all pen and device storage configurations. Until Oct. 11, you can save around 28% off the bundle. This is the lowest the Kindle Scribe has been priced since it launched last year.

The bundles include the Kindle Scribe, pen, cover and charger. I had to buy my cover separately for around $50 when I bought mine a few months ago, so I'm a little jealous to see this deal going on.

Right now, you can save $121 on the 16GB Scribe with a Basic Pen and get it for $290. Or if you want more storage, you can upgrade to the Premium Pen bundle with either a 32GB or 64GB Scribe. The most deluxe Scribe bundle is on sale for 27% off, which comes out to $364.

Think of the Scribe as a supercharged Kindle that you can take notes on. It's big enough to write comfortably and the side-by-side page view is about as close as you can get to feeling like you're reading an actual book.

Reasons why I love my Kindle Scribe:

It has a 10.2-inch, 300 ppi, front-lit touchscreen

There is a warm light adjustment

I can read, take notes, notate documents and sketch

Sending Word documents to my Kindle is easier than ever. All I have to do is click the "Send to Kindle" button in Microsoft Word

Add sticky notes to Kindle books as I read

A week's worth of battery life on a single charge. Though writing does drain it faster than just reading

When the Scribe first dropped, there were early complaints about the notebook organization, inability to write on Word documents and limited pen selection. Amazon has since released software updates that address those concerns. I expect to see continual updates and improvements released, so I know my Scribe will only get better.

As an avid writer, the Kindle Scribe completely changed how I write and notate documents. If you're looking for an e-reader that can double as a notebook and also helps you notate documents, snag a Kindle Scribe now. You cannot beat the price.