Take Up to $60 Off Amazon's Kindle Scribe E-Reader

E-readers have been popular for years now. Avid readers can keep their shelves clutter-free while still having access to a massive library wherever the day takes them. Amazon's latest Kindle device, the Kindle Scribe, transforms the e-reader into a full-on E Ink tablet that comes with a stylus that allows you to write, draw and take notes by hand right on the display. Right now at Amazon, you can get up to $60 off the Kindle Scribe, with the base model available for as low as $295.

Kindle Scribe has a 300 ppi, front-lit, 10.2-inch high-resolution touchscreen E ink display with adjustable warm light and can provide weeks of battery life on a single charge. It's the largest Kindle ever, but still weighs in at just under a pound. While that certainly makes it portable, you will probably want to invest in a cover that can double as a stand -- which you'll have to purchase separately.

Depending on the model you buy, your Scribe will come with either a standard stylus or a premium pen. Each will adhere magnetically to the side of your Scribe and require neither power nor Bluetooth connectivity, so you'll never have to charge it. The premium pen is even designed with an eraser that essentially works like a regular pencil and has a programmable button. You can use the stylus to mark up PDFs, and sending those documents to the device itself is easy. Note, however, that you cannot mark up Kindle ebooks or DRM-free ePub ebooks. Essentially you will write on "sticky notes" on anything other than a PDF.

If you want the lowest price on this device, you'll want to go for the , which is available for $295 (save $45) and comes with 16GB of storage. The option is available in 16GB, 32GB and 64GB configurations, with the 64GB option discounted to $360 right now, saving you $60 off the $420 list price. Are there multiple readers in your family? If so, a further discount of $40 is available when you buy two, as well.

