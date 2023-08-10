X
Keep Your Desk Organized With Over 50% Off This 13-in-1 Anker USB Hub

The Anker 575 supports 85W fast charging, 10Gbps data transfer speeds and right now you can snag it on sale for $120.

A grey Anker USB hub against a green background.
Anker

Anker 575 USB-C docking station: $120

Save $130

If you're looking for an easy way to keep your desk organized, you'll want to snag this versatile Anker 575 USB hub while it's on sale for over half-off. It can charge your devices, connect your monitors and supports blazing fast data transfer speeds.

$120 at Amazon

If you've got a home office or workstation with multiple monitors and devices, keeping all the cords and cables organized can be a serious challenge. And if you're tired of having a nest of wires cluttering up your desk, then we've got a deal you won't want to miss. This Anker 575 13-in-1 USB hub makes it easy to keep everything charged, connected and organized, and right now you can pick it up on sale for $120, $130 off the usual price. There's no set expiration for this deal, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

See at Amazon

The Anker 575 is essentially a central hub for your workstation. It supports 85W fast charging to power your laptop, and has an extra 18W USB-C port and three USB-A ports so you can also charge your phone and other devices simultaneously. It's also equipped with a display port and dual HDMI ports so you can use it to connect up to three monitors at a time -- though note that this hub supports different display configurations for Windows and Mac users. Plus, it supports lighting-fast data transfer with two 10Gbps USB-C data ports, and three 5Gbps USB-A data ports as well as a built-in SD and microSD card reader. It also features a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a 1Gbps Ethernet port.

Read more: Best USB-C Chargers, Docks, Batteries, Hubs and Accessories

