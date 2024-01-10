Keep Your Data Safe and Boost Your Privacy With Up to 67% Off NordVPN
Get all the benefits of using a virtual private network for a fraction of the regular cost.
The best VPN services offer strong protection for managing your online privacy while maintaining excellent connectivity. Of course, this sounds great until you see the price tag. NordVPN is known for its combination of uncompromised connection speed and security, which is why it's a CNET pick for one of the best VPNs on the market. Right now, the VPN provider's current cost has been dramatically lowered. Now through Feb. 7, you can get up to 67% off NordVPN's two-year plans.
Sign up for NordVPN's Standard two-year package and you'll pay $81.36, bringing the cost down to $3.39 per month, a 59% savings. Upgrade to Plus and it will set you back $105.36, the equivalent of $4.39 per month, saving you 58%. If you're interested in the Ultimate plan, you'll get a 67% discount off the regular price, making the total for two years $153.36, which works out to be $6.39 per month. All of these prices are based on a two-year plan, so the discount applies in cart and you are expected to pay the full price up front.
There are no current discounts on Nord's month-to-month plans. However, if you're looking for less commitment upfront, you can save up to 59% on yearly plans, with the one-year Ultimate plan coming in at $95.88, or $8 per month. Right now, you can also find a sale happening over at NordPass, a secure digital password management system in the same family as NordVPN and NordLayer.
It's worth mentioning that NordVPN suffered a limited data breach in 2018, though no user ID or secure info was involved. The company has since conducted extensive security audits. Also of note, in February 2022, NordVPN and Surfshark announced the two companies were merging. Currently, both VPN companies continue to operate autonomously. To learn more about these events and how they impact services, check out our NordVPN review.
