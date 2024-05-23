Keep It Fresh With the AeroGarden Memorial Day Sale: Save Up to 15%

Whether your growing season is short or you're short on outdoor space, indoor smart gardens are a great way to keep fresh greens, herbs and veggies right at your fingertips. One of the first -- and the best -- is the AeroGarden, designed to help you grow a garden without sun, soil or much space. And right now, AeroGarden is offering an early Memorial Day sale that will extend through May 31, during which you can save as much as 15% off sitewide. The savings go up as you spend: spend $50 to save 5%; spend $100 to save 10%; and spend $150 or more and you'll save 15% on your order. Plus, orders over $50 qualify for free shipping.

We ranked the AeroGarden Bounty Elite as the best smart garden for herbs and salad greens. Regularly priced at $260, thanks to the Memorial Day discount, you'll save $39, bringing the price down to $221. The Farm 24Plus is normally $560, but you'll save $84 during the Memorial Day sale. The more modest Harvest Elite is $108, a $12 savings off the usual $120 price.

The discount is automatically applied when you check out and is based on your cart total. Since the more you spend, the more you save, it's a great time to stock up on seed kits and accessories as well.