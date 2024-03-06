Just $80 Scores You This Bargain Cordless Stick Vacuum at Amazon

Choosing the best cordless vacuum cleaner for your home isn't always easy, but choosing one with the right accessories and capabilities is key. Right now, the Ultenic U10 Pro stick vacuum is a great example of that, because you can take advantage of an incredible deal that slashes the price considerably while still getting you all the capabilities you're ever likely to need.

This particular deal bags you the Ultenic U10 Pro and all of its various accessories for just $80, a price that represents a huge $110 off the normal $190 going rate. However, you do need to make sure to enter the discount code SNEUDT25 when checking out in order to get that price -- you'll see a $110 credit added to your account when you enter it. Be sure to act soon though, we don't know how long that code is going to last.

The Ultenic U10 Pro has plenty going for it. It weighs only 5.9 pounds, making it highly maneuverable, and you can use it on hard floors, carpets and more. It has LED headlights so that you can see where you're cleaning, and the 30,000 Pa suction power will help clean 99.99% of the fine dust on your floor.

It also has a large 2,200-mAh battery, which means that you can expect up to 35 minutes of cordless vacuuming on a single charge. And then we get to the accessories. This vacuum comes with add-ons designed for cleaning different parts of the home beyond your floors, like the stairs, between sofa cushions and other hard to reach areas. Plus, you can even use it to vacuum your car's carpets, seats and more.

Prefer your vacuums to clean for you? Be sure to check out our collection of the best robot vacuum deals, too.