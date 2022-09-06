iPad Mini Deal at Amazon Knocks $99 Off All Configurations

Compact tablets are great if you want the accessible features of a larger tablet in a more convenient and affordable package. The iPad Mini is our favorite small tablet on the market in 2022, and right now Amazon has a rare opportunity to snag one at a discount. You can save $99 on all colors and configurations of the sixth-gen iPad Mini, dropping the price down to just $400 for the and $550 for the . There's no set expiration on these offers, but deals on the latest Apple devices rarely stick around for long. We'd definitely recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you're hoping to grab one at these low prices.

In his review of the latest iPad Mini, CNET's Scott Stein called the tablet "a hybrid of older iPad Pros and more recent iPhones." It features a stunning 8.3 inch liquid retina display as well as a 12-megapixel camera that can quickly scan documents, capture 4K video and will even keep you centered during video calls. It's equipped with Apple's advanced A15 Bionic chip, the same used on the iPhone 13, as well as 4GB of RAM. So while it's great for browsing and streaming, it will struggle with high-strain tasks like photo and video editing. It also features Wi-Fi 6 support for speedy web performance, and has a battery life of up to 10 hours for all day work and play. It also boasts 5G support if you opt for one of the slightly pricier Wi-Fi and cellular models, which are on sale too. The $99 discount drops prices down to $550 for the and $700 for the .