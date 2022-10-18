Pixel 7 Pro vs. iPhone 14 Pro: Cameras Apply for Student Loan Relief 'House of the Dragon' Recap 'Rings of Power' Finale National Pasta Day Deals Thumbs-Down on Thumbs-Up Marijuana on the Ballot Cars With EV Tax Credit
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

iPad 10th Generation Preorder: Where to Buy Apple's New Entry-Level Tablet

Apple just unveiled its all-new entry-level iPad and you can preorder one now.

Adam Oram headshot
Adam Oram

Apple's new iPad has been officially unveiled, and it's the biggest update to the entry-level device since its inception. With a design overhaul to match the iPad Air and iPad Pro models that came before it, the new iPad has an edge-to-edge display, flat sides and USB-C port. 

Pink iPad 10th Gen in use with Apple Pencil
Apple

Inside, it is powered by the Apple A14 Bionic chip and features a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. The move to a flat-sided design does not, however, mean compatibility with the Apple Pencil 2. Rather, the device maintains support for the original Apple Pencil. Like the iPad Air and iPad Mini, the new 10th-generation iPad supports Touch ID via the top button.

Apple's 10th-generation iPad starts at $449 and begins shipping on Oct. 26.

What colors does the iPad (10th Generation) come in?

Apple has brought some colorful hues to the entry-level iPad for the first time. The new colors include:

  • Pink
  • Blue
  • Yellow
  • Silver

iPad (10th Generation) pricing

There are a few configuration options for the 10th-generation iPad. Here's how US pricing breaks down in full:

  • 64GB iPad (10th Generation): $449
  • 256GB iPad (10th Generation): $599
  • 64GB iPad (10th Generation, Wi-Fi + Cellular): $599
  • 256GB iPad (10th Generation, Wi-Fi + Cellular): $749

Best iPad 2022 preorder deals
Apple

iPad (2022)

From $449

Preorders for the 10th-generation iPad are now live at Apple. Devices will begin shipping on Oct. 26.

See at Apple

Which tablets have the best price?

Use our CNET Shopping extension to compare top products or find coupon codes before buying your next tablet.