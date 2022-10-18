iPad 10th Generation Preorder: Where to Buy Apple's New Entry-Level Tablet

Apple's new iPad has been officially unveiled, and it's the biggest update to the entry-level device since its inception. With a design overhaul to match the iPad Air and iPad Pro models that came before it, the new iPad has an edge-to-edge display, flat sides and USB-C port.

Apple

Inside, it is powered by the Apple A14 Bionic chip and features a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. The move to a flat-sided design does not, however, mean compatibility with the Apple Pencil 2. Rather, the device maintains support for the original Apple Pencil. Like the iPad Air and iPad Mini, the new 10th-generation iPad supports Touch ID via the top button.

Apple's 10th-generation iPad starts at $449 and begins shipping on Oct. 26.

What colors does the iPad (10th Generation) come in?

Apple has brought some colorful hues to the entry-level iPad for the first time. The new colors include:

Pink

Blue

Yellow

Silver

iPad (10th Generation) pricing

There are a few configuration options for the 10th-generation iPad. Here's how US pricing breaks down in full:

64GB iPad (10th Generation): $449

256GB iPad (10th Generation): $599

64GB iPad (10th Generation, Wi-Fi + Cellular): $599

256GB iPad (10th Generation, Wi-Fi + Cellular): $749

Best iPad 2022 preorder deals

Apple Preorders for the 10th-generation iPad are now live at Apple. Devices will begin shipping on Oct. 26.