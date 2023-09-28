X
Invest in Your Learning and Save With Deals From Codecademy, Skillshare and More

There's never been a better time to improve your skillset.

It's never too late to start learning a new skill. If you want to change careers or maybe discover a new hobby, there are so many online options to help you along the way. And in case you needed a little nudge, educational sites like Codecademy, Skillshare and others are currently running sales on subscriptions.

codecademy
Codecademy

Codecademy

50% off annual plans

See at Codecademy

If you've been wanting to learn to code to create your own website or pivot to a coding career then Codecademy is the place for you. The site is offering 50% off its annual plans with the code MAKEITHAPPEN. With this awesome discount, you have absolutely no reason to not make it happen.

SkillShare
SkillShare

Skillshare

40% off your first year

See at Skillshare

Skillshare also offers coding courses but it also has a host of other classes you can take. You can explore everything from photography to marketing, and save 40% off your first year if you sign up now with code 40OFF2023. If you've ever wondered what it takes to make great YouTube videos, there's even a course from Marques "MKBHD" Brownlee to get you started.

Rosetta Stone logo
Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone

Save 40% on 12-month plans

See at Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone has been around for a while and it still remains one of the best ways to learn a new language. If you're looking to travel the world, being able to speak another language will definitely come in handy. Right now, you can save 40% off the 12-month plan.

Autodesk
Autodesk

Autodesk

Get 3 for 2 on Fusion 360 subscriptions

See at Autodesk

Autodesk is the go-to service for those in or looking to get into architecture, engineering, construction or even manufacturing. And right now, you can get three Fusion 360 subscriptions for the price of two.

