Invest in Your Learning and Save With Deals From Codecademy, Skillshare and More
There's never been a better time to improve your skillset.
It's never too late to start learning a new skill. If you want to change careers or maybe discover a new hobby, there are so many online options to help you along the way. And in case you needed a little nudge, educational sites like Codecademy, Skillshare and others are currently running sales on subscriptions.
If you've been wanting to learn to code to create your own website or pivot to a coding career then Codecademy is the place for you. The site is offering 50% off its annual plans with the code MAKEITHAPPEN. With this awesome discount, you have absolutely no reason to not make it happen.
Skillshare also offers coding courses but it also has a host of other classes you can take. You can explore everything from photography to marketing, and save 40% off your first year if you sign up now with code 40OFF2023. If you've ever wondered what it takes to make great YouTube videos, there's even a course from Marques "MKBHD" Brownlee to get you started.
Rosetta Stone has been around for a while and it still remains one of the best ways to learn a new language. If you're looking to travel the world, being able to speak another language will definitely come in handy. Right now, you can save 40% off the 12-month plan.
Autodesk is the go-to service for those in or looking to get into architecture, engineering, construction or even manufacturing. And right now, you can get three Fusion 360 subscriptions for the price of two.
