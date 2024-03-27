Immerse Yourself in the Game With These Discounted PC Monitors
Get up to 60% off gaming monitors from Samsung, Dell and more during these spring sales.
Spring has sprung and the tech deals are in full bloom. Big companies like Samsung, Dell, LG and many others are offering huge discounts on their products, including some of the best gaming monitors around. If you've been looking to upgrade your desk setup then adding a new monitor is a great way to do just that. And being able to pick one up for less makes it that much better.
Samsung has a monitor for every need and budget, and many of them are on sale right now. You can get $300 off the Samsung Odyssey G6 S32BG65. This model is 32 inches with a gorgeous curved display that you can swivel, pivot and tilt to find the perfect viewing angle for you. This model typically retails for $800 but is available for just $500.
LG is well known for its display tech, but you don't have to spend a fortune to get one of its gaming monitors. If you're looking for a budget-friendly monitor, you can pick up this 27-inch UltraGear 27GR83Q-B. It's currently available for $350, which is $150 lower than its original price. This is also perfect if you have a smaller workspace.
Dell has monitors available for up to 40% off. Gamers love the Alienware lineup, and this 34-inch AW3423DW model is on sale. You can save $200 off, if you act fast.
Newegg has a wide range of tech gear on sale, including this 34-inch M34WQ monitor from Gigabyte. This one is 20% off its original price, which puts it at $370. Other PC gaming essentials are on sale with huge discounts there, too, including mice, keyboards, PC components, external storage and much more.
Looking for more discounts? CNET has the best deals from Samsung, Dell, LG and many others, along with promo code offers -- all updated and verified daily.
