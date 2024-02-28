How to Build a Stronger Core at Home, According to Fitness Experts

Having good core strength is essential if you want to maintain proper posture, balance and stability. The core is made up of several different muscles and muscle groups in your abdominal area. If any of these muscles are weak or malfunctioning, chances are your core strength will be affected.

If you’re looking to strengthen your core but don’t have access to a gym, you can easily work on building it up at home. Here’s what to know about core training, plus some exercises you can do in the comfort of your living room to improve your core strength.

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.

Add CNET Shopping Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.

What is the core?

When you think of your core, you may just think of your stomach muscles, but it’s more complex than that. The core is made up of:

The rectus abdominis (the six pack)

Internal and external obliques (on the sides of your abdomen)

Transversus abdominis (the deep abdominal muscle that protects and stabilizes the spine)

Pelvic floor muscles (meant to support your bladder, rectum, uterus, vagina or prostate)

The back

The diaphragm (the muscle you use for breathing)

Your hips and glutes

Before you do core training

How often you train your core will depend on your fitness level and goals. “Generally, incorporating core exercises into your routine two to three times per week is beneficial with each session lasting anywhere from 10 to 30 minutes,” advises Nathaniel Oliver, owner of in-home personal training company, Type A Training.

Most importantly, Oliver says you should train at your own pace and practice proper form if you want to see results. If you’re doing this correctly, you may observe changes after several weeks of regular, dedicated practice.

Another thing to consider is if you’re rebuilding strength after an injury or pregnancy. “For these individuals it's important to start slowly and focus on proper form and technique,” says Oliver. “Modified versions of exercises, such as planks on the knees or pelvic tilts, can provide a gentler introduction to core strengthening.” If you’re postpartum, he advises that you consult with a specialist like a pelvic floor therapist because you should be checked for diastasis recti (abdominal wall separation) before starting any core exercises.

4 core exercises to try

Planks: The plank is a classic exercise that is sure to fire up your core. It works the transversus abdominis, rectus abdominis, obliques and glutes. Oliver explains: “To perform a plank, start on all fours, then extend your legs back and lift your body so that you're supported by your toes and forearms, with your body forming a straight line from head to heels.”

Planks are an effective way to target some of the key core muscles. Getty Images/ MoMo Production

Bird dog: The bird dog is guaranteed to challenge your balance. “It works the back and abdominals,” explains Andrew White, personal trainer and co-founder of Garage Gym Reviews. To perform the bird dog you need to get on all fours, and alternate extending one arm and the opposite leg, hold, then switch sides. This should be done slowly as you reach out and hold with minimal tilting in the hips.

The bird dog is a challenging exercise that requires balance, strength and good coordination as you raise the opposite leg and arm. Getty Images/martin-dm

Bridges: The bridge works the glutes, hamstrings and lower back. “Lie on your back with knees bent and feet flat on the floor, lift your hips to create a straight line from knees to shoulders,” says Oliver. This exercise can be done with your own bodyweight and eventually progressed using a resistance band or dumbbell.

The bridges work both glutes and your Getty Images/ Eleganza

Side plank: This is another variation of the plank that can be modified to be made easier or harder. “The side plank targets the obliques and helps with lateral stability,” explains Oliver.

The side plank challenges your oblique muscles which are important in helping your core stabilize. Getty Images/ Jamie Grill

Begin by lying on one side, propped up on one elbow, and lift your hips off the ground, creating a straight line from your ankles to your shoulders. If balancing yourself in a straight line is too hard, you can regress the exercise by staying propped on your knees.