Home Depot's Online Shopping Event Is Here and Offering Up to 60% Off During Decor Days

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale kicks off Oct. 10, but that's not the only game in town. There are a number of early deals that you can take advantage of right now from various retailers -- and this year, Home Depot is joining the fray with the company hosting its first-ever online-only savings event, Decor Days.

With all of the upcoming hosting duties during the holiday season, Home Depot launched Decor Days as a pre-October Prime Day alternative, with slashed prices on area rugs, home decor, bedding and much more -- with some items discounted by as much as 60% -- to help you stock up on all sorts of home goods and add those perfect finishing touches to your home for less just in time to prep for the upcoming holiday season. You can shop Home Depot's Decor Days deals now through Oct. 9.

We've gone through the sale and have highlighted a few of the best offers below. However, there are a ton of other options available, so be sure to shop the entire sale selection at Home Depot to find the right pieces for your home.

River of Goods/CNET River of Goods Truman Storage Cabinet: $232 Save $360 This chic mid-century modern storage cabinet has a sharp design and clean lines that make it a handsome addition to any home -- especially at this price. It's marked down by 61% right now, so whether you need a new entertainment center or just want some beautiful storage to keep clutter at bay, this is a solid investment. $232 at The Home Depot

Other great Decor Days deals worth checking out: