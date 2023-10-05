Home Depot's Online Shopping Event Is Here and Offering Up to 60% Off During Decor Days
Take advantage of major markdowns on home decor, rugs, furniture, mirrors, mattresses, bedding, cookware and more.
Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale kicks off Oct. 10, but that's not the only game in town. There are a number of early deals that you can take advantage of right now from various retailers -- and this year, Home Depot is joining the fray with the company hosting its first-ever online-only savings event, Decor Days.
With all of the upcoming hosting duties during the holiday season, Home Depot launched Decor Days as a pre-October Prime Day alternative, with slashed prices on area rugs, home decor, bedding and much more -- with some items discounted by as much as 60% -- to help you stock up on all sorts of home goods and add those perfect finishing touches to your home for less just in time to prep for the upcoming holiday season. You can shop Home Depot's Decor Days deals now through Oct. 9.
We've gone through the sale and have highlighted a few of the best offers below. However, there are a ton of other options available, so be sure to shop the entire sale selection at Home Depot to find the right pieces for your home.
This 10-piece non-stick cookware set is stylish and durable -- and right now it's marked down by 53%. The set includes a 10.5-inch fry pan, an 8-inch fry pan, a 2.5-quart sauce pan, a 5-quart stock pot and more for a steal at just $75.
This children's bunk bed has three twin-sized spaces with a total weight capacity of 750 pounds. It's a solid, space-saving option for those that want more floor space when you're in close quarters with one another. And at over $500 less than it usually lists for, this is a great deal.
This 8x10 foot Hera Medallion rug combines form and function by being both visually pleasing and easy to care for. Machine washable, this rug is ready for whatever comes its way. At 60% off, you'll pay just $120 to bring it home.
This chic mid-century modern storage cabinet has a sharp design and clean lines that make it a handsome addition to any home -- especially at this price. It's marked down by 61% right now, so whether you need a new entertainment center or just want some beautiful storage to keep clutter at bay, this is a solid investment.
This stoneware service for four includes bowls, mugs, large plates and small plates -- and right now it's 40% off.
Other great Decor Days deals worth checking out:
- Purcell 3-piece washed denim botanical duvet cover set: $45 (save $84)
- 4-piece Costway high back patio chairs: $228 (save $393)
- TableCraft 3-piece enamelware mixing bowl set (6-pack): $238 (save $194)
- Artistic Weavers Ottawa Sage and Cream 8x10 foot area rug: $153 (save $187)
- StyleWell Glenville 42-inch rolling kitchen cart with butcher block top: $231 (save $99)
- Lowry blue velvet upholstered accent chair: $96 (save $143)
- South Shore Evane 31.5-inch desk: $50 (save $109)
- Trademark Fine Art Van Gogh Canvas Art: $66 (save $44)
- Hampton Bay Boswell Quarter 14-inch Farmhouse chandelier: $77 (save $52)
- Fufu and Gaga 5-drawer makeup vanity set: $106 (save $74)
- Titan Aster Series reclining massage chair: $999 (save $1,500)
- American Standard EverClean 60x32 inch acrylic whirlpool bathtub: $379 (save $552)
- Simmons 10-inch medium memory foam mattress (queen): $259 (save $340)
Your dream home doesn't have to cost a fortune.
