X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Home Depot's Online Shopping Event Is Here and Offering Up to 60% Off During Decor Days

Take advantage of major markdowns on home decor, rugs, furniture, mirrors, mattresses, bedding, cookware and more.

adrianxmarlow
adrianxmarlow
Adrian Marlow Contributor
Adrian is a deals and updates writer on the Commerce team at CNET. With a love of books, entertainment, travel, tabletop games and, yes, even fandom, they can often be found at concerts, RenFest, Dragon Con or at home binge-watching everything from new hits to classics. After graduating from Kennesaw State with a B.A. in English and Professional Writing, Adrian had a short gig in casting, followed by a long stint teaching English lit, theater and film. Adrian enjoys sharing insights and favorite finds with their readers.
See full bio
Adrian Marlow
2 min read
0A bunk bed, a rug, a cabinet and cookware are displayed against a yellow background.
Home Depot/CNET

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale kicks off Oct. 10, but that's not the only game in town. There are a number of early deals that you can take advantage of right now from various retailers -- and this year, Home Depot is joining the fray with the company hosting its first-ever online-only savings event, Decor Days. 

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

With all of the upcoming hosting duties during the holiday season, Home Depot launched Decor Days as a pre-October Prime Day alternative, with slashed prices on area rugs, home decor, bedding and much more -- with some items discounted by as much as 60% -- to help you stock up on all sorts of home goods and add those perfect finishing touches to your home for less just in time to prep for the upcoming holiday season. You can shop Home Depot's Decor Days deals now through Oct. 9. 

See at Home Depot

We've gone through the sale and have highlighted a few of the best offers below. However, there are a ton of other options available, so be sure to shop the entire sale selection at Home Depot to find the right pieces for your home.

A 10-piece non-stick hammered copper cookware set from Gotham Steel is displayed against a mint background.
Gotham Steel/CNET

Gotham Steel Hammered Copper 10-piece Aluminum Non-stick Cookware Set: $75

Save $85

This 10-piece non-stick cookware set is stylish and durable -- and right now it's marked down by 53%. The set includes a 10.5-inch fry pan, an 8-inch fry pan, a 2.5-quart sauce pan, a 5-quart stock pot and more for a steal at just $75.

$75 at The Home Depot
A triple bunk bed is displayed against a blue background.
Harper and Bright/CNET

Harper and Bright Designs Triple Bunk Bed (Twin): $295

Save $505

This children's bunk bed has three twin-sized spaces with a total weight capacity of 750 pounds. It's a solid, space-saving option for those that want more floor space when you're in close quarters with one another. And at over $500 less than it usually lists for, this is a great deal.

$295 at The Home Depot
A blue and reg medallion area rug is displayed against an orange background.
NuLoom/CNET

NuLoom Hera Medallion 8x10 Area Rug: $120

Save $180

This 8x10 foot Hera Medallion rug combines form and function by being both visually pleasing and easy to care for. Machine washable, this rug is ready for whatever comes its way. At 60% off, you'll pay just $120 to bring it home. 

$120 at The Home Depot
A mid-century modern storage cabinet is displayed against a green background.
River of Goods/CNET

River of Goods Truman Storage Cabinet: $232

Save $360

This chic mid-century modern storage cabinet has a sharp design and clean lines that make it a handsome addition to any home -- especially at this price. It's marked down by 61% right now, so whether you need a new entertainment center or just want some beautiful storage to keep clutter at bay, this is a solid investment.

$232 at The Home Depot
Stoneware from Stone Lain is displayed against a yellow background.
Stone Lain/CNET

Stone Lain Vince 16-piece Dinnerware Set: $83

Save $56

This stoneware service for four includes bowls, mugs, large plates and small plates -- and right now it's 40% off. 

$83 at The Home Depot

Other great Decor Days deals worth checking out:

Your dream home doesn't have to cost a fortune.
Use our CNET Shopping extension to compare prices, set price alerts or add coupons to your cart with a single click.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image