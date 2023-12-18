Holiday Sale Offers 3 Months of Apple Music Streaming Completely Free
From Christmas tunes to new releases to music to lull you to sleep, Apple Music is giving away three months to new subscribers.
Want to hear those sleigh bells jingling while you decorate the tree? Right now, you can score three months of Apple Music for free and listen to every holiday tune you can think of. Or, give yourself a break from the Christmas music and stream your favorite artist on one of the best music streaming services out there.
Note that this offer is for new subscribers only, meaning you are not currently and never have been subscribed to Apple Music, Apple One, Apple Music Voice or had access to Apple Music through a family plan. It's also only available in select markets, including the United States, Canada, the UK and Australia, among others. If you qualify, you'll want to redeem between now and Jan. 8, 2024. You'll also want to be sure you're using iOS 16 or newer in order to get in on the promo.
With Apple Music you'll gain access to 100 million songs right at your fingertips. You can curate playlists, share them with other Apple Music users, and best of all -- no ads. Once. you've redeemed, you will receive three months free, after which the plan will automatically renew at $10.99 per month until canceled.
The offer must be redeemed on an iPhone, iPad or Mac. To redeem:
- Open the Apple Music app on your Apple device and sign in with your Apple ID.
- If the offer doesn't appear immediately after the app launches, go to the Listen Now tab where it will appear.
- Tap "Redeem"
