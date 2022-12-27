Here's How You Use Kohl's to Get an Amazon Refund in the New Year

This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season.

Sometimes an Amazon purchase arrives and it isn't what you hoped. Amazon returns are generally fairly painless: There are numerous places you can return unwanted Amazon products, including UPS. But sometimes you have to pay for return shipping, which is not great for your wallet (though we have found some tricks for getting free Amazon returns). After this holiday season is over, returns will be crucial because you'll probably want to return one or more items to get your money back.

One of the more convenient Amazon return drop-off spots that a lot of people don't know about is Kohl's. The next time you return your Amazon purchase, ditch your old method and return your products at Kohl's -- where you'll not only avoid return shipping, but you'll also get a $5 coupon you can use for anything in store.

We will walk you through the process of everything you need to know to return your Amazon purchases and get your coupon so you can shop and save at the same time.

What is a Kohl's Amazon return?

If you purchased something from Amazon and need to return it, you can take it to any of the participating shipping companies, retailers or Amazon drop-off centers, including Kohl's.

Whereas some locations charge a fee for accepting Amazon returns, Kohl's accepts returns at no cost.

Except for customers in Anchorage, Alaska, you can drop your returns off with no hassle and get something useful instead.

What's different about dropping off your return package at Kohl's is that you can return eligible items without a box or a label. Kohl's will package and send items to Amazon for you.

Getting Kohl's cash for your current purchase can net you savings for your next visit.

How to make an Amazon return at Kohl's

Returning your Amazon items isn't any different from what you've done before. There are only a few different steps you'll take to make sure everything goes smoothly when you return your products.

1. Go to the Returns and Orders section of Amazon App or Amazon.com.

2. Select the item you want to return.

3. Click Return or Replace Items.

4. Select a Reason for Return.

5. Select your return payment method.

6. Select Kohls from the drop-off location for your return.

7. Wait for QR code in an email from Amazon.

8. Bring your package to Kohl's and go to the Amazon Return section.

9. Show the QR code, return the item and await your coupon.

How do I get the $5 coupon after returning my Amazon package?



Once a Kohl's associate is done with everything, you'll receive a $5 coupon that you can use on discounted and regular-priced items. While you can immediately use the coupon, the best part is that you don't have to use the coupon right away.

Rather, you can save it and use it along with other $5 coupons you receive in exchange for returns to get a significant discount on your next purchase at Kohl's. What you should keep in mind is that you get one Kohl's coupon each time you visit, whether you have one product return or more.

Now that you know how to get a $5 coupon for returning your Amazon products, you can save and be rewarded for your returns. You can also go save at other places too. Take a look at our tips on Amazon subscriptions and sending gifts easily to kick off your holiday planning.

