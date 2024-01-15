Here's How to Score This Ultenic Stick Vacuum for Just $80

Choosing the best cordless vacuum for your home often comes down to which accessories you need and how much you're willing to pay, but sometimes you can get a great vacuum with tons of versatility and an incredible price. Right now, the Ultenic U10 Pro stick vacuum is a great example of that because right now you can take advantage of an incredible deal.

That deal will get you the Ultenic U10 Pro and all of its accessories for just $80, a price that represents a huge $70 off the normal $150 going rate. It's important to note that you do have to jump through some hoops to get that special price, however, and clipping the on-screen coupon is just the beginning. Do that before adding the vacuum to your cart and you'll still need to enter the discount code U10ProAA at checkout to get the best price possible.

Thankfully, this discount is one that's well worth working for because the Ultenic U10 Pro has plenty going for it, starting with a 5.9-pound weight and its suitability for use on hard floors, carpets, and more. It has LED headlights so that you can see where you're cleaning, and the 30,000-pa suction power will help clean 99.99% of the fine dust on your floor.

The large 2,200-mAh battery means that you can expect up to 35 minutes of cordless vacuuming on a single charge, and then we get to the accessories. This vacuum comes with accessories designed for cleaning different parts of the home beyond your floors, like the stairs, between sofa cushions and more, plus you can even use it to vacuum your car's carpets, seats, and more.

