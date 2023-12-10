Grid Studio's Discounted Frames Are the Perfect Gift for the Techie in Your Life

Tech lovers will always appreciate a new gadget, but if you're looking to get them something a little more unique and sentimental this year, you may want to leave one of Grid Studio's frames under the tree. They're a great way to spruce up a home office or game room, and right now you can snag one for less at its ongoing Christmas sale. Grid is offering up to $300 off select frames, and you can save another 15% when you use the promo code OF15 at checkout. Though there's no set expiration for these deals, so be sure to get your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

One of the best offers you'll find at this sale is over $300 off the Grid 1. It's a 13-inch frame that features the components of the first-generation iPhone -- making it the perfect gift for the Apple fanatic in your life -- and you can snag it for just $339 after the promo code is applied.

Or if you're looking to give the gamer in your life a dose of nostalgia, you can snag them this Grid Game Boy Color, which features the clear atomic purple color variant of this iconic handheld console. It's automatically $50 off, and you can save an extra $30 off using the promo code, which drops the price down to $169.

You can also find a ton of other product teardowns, including many from Nokia, Google, Sony and BlackBerry, as well as other Apple products such as the Apple Watch, iPod Classic and iPad Mini. Just be sure to use the coupon code OF15 at checkout for maximum savings. Keep in mind that there are limited quantities of each device available, and certain items have already started to sell out, so if you have a specific product or collection in mind, you may want to consider checking out sooner rather than later so that you get exactly what you want.