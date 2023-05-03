Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you Accept
X
Google I/O: Why It's So ImportantFinding Movers You Can TrustBest Sunscreen for FacesCompare Refinance RatesBionic Eye to Restore VisionBest Gifts for MomVerizon 5G Home InternetBest Solar Batteries
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement

Grab Tons of Discounted Pet Toys, Treats and More at Amazon for Pet Day

Find great deals on all the pet supplies that your furry friends will need.

adrianxmarlow
adrianxmarlow
Adrian Marlow Contributor
Adrian is a deals and updates writer on the Commerce team at CNET. With a love of books, entertainment, travel, tabletop games and, yes, even fandom, they can often be found at concerts, RenFest, Dragon Con or at home binge-watching everything from new hits to classics. After graduating from Kennesaw State with a B.A. in English and Professional Writing, Adrian had a short gig in casting, followed by a long stint teaching English lit, theater and film. Adrian enjoys sharing insights and favorite finds with their readers.
See full bio
Adrian Marlow
2 min read

It's National Pet Month, and Amazon is celebrating by discounting thousands of items for your favorite critters. Everything from food and treats to supplements, toys and more are on sale so that you can spoil your furry friends during Amazon Pet Day. We've rounded up some of the best deals below. 

Food, treat and supplement deals

Various cat food and treats from Wellness, Inaba, and Stella & Chewy's are displayed against an orange background.
Wellness/Inaba/Stella & Chewy's/CNET

Stella & Chewy's, Inaba, Royal Canin, Wellness and more

Up to 56% off cat food and treats

See at Amazon

Right now you can find a wide variety of dry food, wet food and treats for cats at any stage of life at deep discounts.

Blue Buffalo dog treats are displayed against a blue background.
Blue Buffalo/CNET

Blue Buffalo

Up to 42% off dog treats

See at Amazon

Treat your dog with natural dog treats from Blue Buffalo. There are grillers, jerky bites and more available, with prices starting at just $5. 

More pet food, treat and supplement deals worth checking out:

Pet tech deals

A Petlibro automatic cat feeder for two cats is displayed against a green background.
Petlibro/CNET

Petlibro

Up to 40% off automatic pet feeders, fountains and toys

See at Amazon

You can snag automatic feeders for one or two pets, including some models with cameras for you to check in during the day. There are also filtered water fountains to keep your pets hydrated and automatic toys to keep your fur baby occupied. 

A Tractive GPS tracker for pets is displayed against a yellow background.
Tractive/CNET

Tractive GPS Pet Trackers: $30

Save $20

See at Amazon

Tractive GPS pet trackers for dogs and cats can help you keep up with your pets when they're outdoors. They're waterproof and can alert you when your pet leaves safe zones. Plus, you'll be able to access live tracking and location history. You'll need a subscription plan, which starts at $5 a month. 

The Furbo 360 dog camera is displayed against a mint background.
Furbo/CNET

Furbo 360 dog camera: $147

Save $63

$147 at Amazon

Keep an eye on your pet all day long. This pet cam has 1080p resolution, two-way audio, color night vision, smart alerts and even lets you toss treats for your furry friend during the day via the Furbo app. 

$147 at Amazon

More pet tech deals:

Pet toy deals

A Doggy Parton guitar dog toy is displayed against an orange background.
Doggy Parton/CNET

Doggy Parton toys and leashes

Up to 41% off

See at Amazon

Get Dolly-themed pet toys, leashes and accessories for your country-loving critter.

More pet toy deals:

Discounts on everyday products for pets and home

Febreze, Scotch-Brite and Swiffer items are displayed against a yellow background.
Febreze/Scotch-Brite/Swiffer

Swiffer, Febreze, Scotch-Brite and more

Up to 33% off

See at Amazon

Keep your home free of pet hair, waste and smells with various products from Swiffer, Febreze, Scotch-Brite, Bounce and Family Guard. 

Various pet care products are displayed against a blue background.
Maxpower Planet/Rocco & Roxie/NaturVet/CNET

Pet Care products from Rocco & Roxie, Best Bully, NaturVet and more

Up to 60% off

See at Amazon

You can find discounted dog seat covers, poop trash cans, cone collars, grooming brushes and much more. 

More discounts on everyday products for pet and home:

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image