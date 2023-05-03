Grab Tons of Discounted Pet Toys, Treats and More at Amazon for Pet Day

Find great deals on all the pet supplies that your furry friends will need.
It's National Pet Month, and Amazon is celebrating by discounting thousands of items for your favorite critters. Everything from food and treats to supplements, toys and more are on sale so that you can spoil your furry friends during Amazon Pet Day. We've rounded up some of the best deals below.
Right now you can find a wide variety of dry food, wet food and treats for cats at any stage of life at deep discounts.
Treat your dog with natural dog treats from Blue Buffalo. There are grillers, jerky bites and more available, with prices starting at just $5.
More pet food, treat and supplement deals worth checking out:
You can snag automatic feeders for one or two pets, including some models with cameras for you to check in during the day. There are also filtered water fountains to keep your pets hydrated and automatic toys to keep your fur baby occupied.
Tractive GPS pet trackers for dogs and cats can help you keep up with your pets when they're outdoors. They're waterproof and can alert you when your pet leaves safe zones. Plus, you'll be able to access live tracking and location history. You'll need a subscription plan, which starts at $5 a month.
Keep an eye on your pet all day long. This pet cam has 1080p resolution, two-way audio, color night vision, smart alerts and even lets you toss treats for your furry friend during the day via the Furbo app.
More pet tech deals:
Get Dolly-themed pet toys, leashes and accessories for your country-loving critter.
More pet toy deals:
Keep your home free of pet hair, waste and smells with various products from Swiffer, Febreze, Scotch-Brite, Bounce and Family Guard.
You can find discounted dog seat covers, poop trash cans, cone collars, grooming brushes and much more.
More discounts on everyday products for pet and home: