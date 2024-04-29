Grab This Anker Battery Pack and Power Up Your Devices on the Go for a Low Price

You don't want to be caught in a situation where your devices run out of power, especially on the go. However, if you have the right power bank, you won't have to. With the Anker Prime 20K, you can charge two devices at one time, so you won't have to go without either of your devices.

This power bank would normally retail for around $130, which might feel like a lot, even when you consider how useful these devices can be. But if you order yours today, you'll pay just $90 -- a price that is only available for a limited time. Unfortunately, we don't know quite how limited that is, so if you want to be sure you can take advantage of this deal, we suggest placing an order now to avoid missing out entirely.

When it comes to features, this power bank has plenty. It has a large 20,000-mAh capacity and a pair of USB-C ports, both of which are rated for 100 watts. That means that they can simultaneously power even the biggest of laptops with ease, and in a super-small design. There's also a 65-watt USB-A port for those times that you need to charge an older device as well.

Charging the battery pack can be done via USB-C at up to 100 watts, or if you go for the version that includes the charging base, you can just plonk the battery pack down and have it juiced up in about an hour without having to plug it in at all. That base also does double duty as a charging station with an additional USB-A port and two USB-C ports, making it a handy option for your desk. The complete charging setup is also discounted at Amazon, at $45 off its usual price.