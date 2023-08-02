Grab This 2-Quart Ninja Air Fryer While It's Half Price

Air fryers continue to grow in popularity -- and there are a number of options out there for all needs and budgets. If you've been holding off on investing in one for your kitchen, now is a great time to try one. Amazon has discounted Ninja's $80 Mini air fryer by 50% right now, bringing the price to just $40 for a limited time. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

This simple-to-use air fryer cooks up to 2 quarts of food at a time, making it a perfect size for quick snacks or small meals. Air fryers avoid the oils and mess of traditional frying methods and the basket in this model is dishwasher safe for easy cleanup. Whether your teen needs to prep a snack after school or you're looking for an easy way to make meals for yourself, you'll be glad to have this nifty device on hand. It cooks at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for up to 1 hour with just a turn of the dial. Plus, it comes in at under 11 inches, making it easy to store if you don't want to keep it out on your counter.

Still have questions? Be sure to read our guide to air fryers to find out more about these small appliances. And if you're looking for an affordable model with more complex features, be sure to check out our roundup of all the best air fryer deals happening now.