Grab This 2-Quart Analog Air Fryer for Just $16 (Save $29)

Bring home an air fryer (or give one as a gift) for less than the average cost of takeout with this one-day deal.
A blue 2-quart analog air fryer in matte ink blue rests against a yellow background.
Air fryers have been rising in popularity for a while -- and for good reason. These small appliances can fry up wings, french fries, veggies and other favorites while using little to no oil, making them a healthier alternative to deep fryers. Plus, using an air fryer in place of an oven can cut down on your electric bill. (They make a great gift, too.)

If you've been curious about air fryers, but haven't pulled the trigger yet, consider snagging your own 2-quart analog air fryer today. Best Buy has this Bella Pro Series option marked down to just $16 -- a $29 savings -- and it's the perfect size for a single person or a couple. Just be sure to purchase before the offer expires tonight if you want to nab one at this price.

This air fryer can air fry, broil, bake, roast and reheat at up to 400 degrees and has a 60-minute auto-shut off. The 2-quart capacity allows you to prepare up to 1.7 pounds of food at a time, which can feed two to three people. And it's compact enough to leave on most countertops or stow it away in a cabinet.

The analog dial is easy to use so that you can set your temperature to the right setting for whatever recipe you want, whether you're cooking chicken, salmon, onion rings, veggie sticks or something else altogether. And a second dial on top functions as a timer so that you don't overcook your meal. Cleaning up afterwards is easy, too. Both the non-stick pan and the crisping tray are dishwasher safe.

Read more: A Guide to Air Fryers: Everything to Know Before You Buy

