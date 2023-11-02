X
Grab This 10-in-1 Anker Docking Station for an All-Time Low Price at Amazon

The Anker 563 USB-C hub allows you to connect to multiple displays and other external devices, and you can snag it for over 50% off right now.

Max McHone
A gray USB-C hub against a green background.
If you're looking to unlock your laptop's full potential, then we've got a deal you won't want to miss. This versatile Anker 563 10-in-1 docking station allows you to connect it to multiple displays and other peripheral devices, and right now you can pick it up for just $120 -- which is $130 off and the all-time lowest price we've seen. Though there's no set expiration for this deal, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

This 10-in-1 USB-C hub makes it easy to transform your laptop into a fully-equipped work station. It's compatible both Windows and Mac devices, and has a single USB-C input that supports 100W fast charging. It features a dual HDMI ports, as well as a 2K DisplayPort which means you can connect to up to three monitors at a time for serious multitasking capabilities. And with three USB-A ports and one USB-C port, you can connect up to four external devices as well. It even has a built-in ethernet port so you can connect directly to your Wi-Fi router for blazing-fast speeds of up to 1Gbps. Plus, there's a 3.5mm aux port so you can easily connect it to speakers or wired headphones. 

Read more: Best USB-C Chargers, Docks, Batteries, Hubs and Accessories

