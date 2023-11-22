Grab the Stylish 40mm Apple Watch SE 2 for Just $179 at Walmart

Having a smartwatch is a convenient way to stay connected on the go, but some models come with a hefty price tag. If you're looking for value, it's hard to beat the Apple Watch SE. The second-gen model earned a spot in our roundup of the best smartwatches you can get, as a budget-friendly Apple Watch that doesn't compromise on too many features -- and now it's even more affordable to get your hands on one. Walmart has slashed the price of the second-gen Apple Watch SE to just $179. That's a $70 discount, the lowest price we've seen.

Walmart's big Black Friday sale officially kicked off today, Nov. 22, at 3 p.m. ET. So for those who missed Walmart's first Black Friday sales event, you now have a second chance to cash in on some stellar savings. Starting today, this deal is now available, along with plenty of other bargain buys, including top tech, home goods and much more.

The second-gen Apple Watch SE is definitely a step up from its predecessor, and it even earned an Editors' Choice Award last year. While it doesn't carry all of the features available in more expensive models on Apple's lineup, like an always-on display, health sensors or a QWERTY keyboard, this Apple Watch does have the most important features most people are looking for in a smartwatch.

It covers all the basics like on-wrist notifications, fitness tracking, sleep tracking, contactless Apple Pay and more. Plus, it has the same processor as the Apple Watch Series 8 and sports a low-power mode to extend your battery life, an upgraded Compass app to retrace your steps, and safety features like car-crash detection. Its 40mm display may be a little small for some, but most people should still be able to read notifications comfortably, and having a compact watch may be more convenient while on the go. At under $200, this smartwatch is an absolute steal.

If you're looking for other models, be sure to check out more Walmart Black Friday deals and our roundup of Black Friday Apple Watch deals to find more available discounts.

Editors' note: This story previously gave the watch face size as 41mm. It has been corrected to reflect the actual size of 40mm.