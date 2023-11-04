Grab the Latest iPad Mini for $520 at Woot (Save $129)
Our favorite compact tablet just got more affordable -- and with Wi-Fi and 5G cellular compatibility, you can take it anywhere.
Apple makes some of the best tablets out there, and the 6th-gen iPad Mini is no exception. Not everyone want's a mammoth screen size, which can be cumbersome for travel, and the latest-gen iPad Mini is our pick for the best smaller tablet you can get -- especially because it still offers excellent performance. This iPad model typically goes for $649, but Woot has slashed the price to just $520 right now. That's a $129 discount and $30 lower than the price at Amazon. This offer is available now through Nov. 11, while supplies last.
This particular model of the 6th-gen iPad Mini comes with 64GB of storage and features cellular capabilities, which means you can use it with a 5G carrier plan to stay connected on the go, even when there is no Wi-Fi available. It has an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, which is more compact and portable over other models, while still being conveniently larger than a phone. Plus, it has a fast A15 processor, a 12-megapixel ultrawide front camera, a USB-C port, Touch ID and all-day battery life.
It's compatible with the Apple Pencil 2, which you can magnetically snap onto the side of this tablet to charge -- but you'll have to purchase that accessory separately. Our main gripe for this tablet came down to the price, so this deal makes it even easier to recommend.
