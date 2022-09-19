Grab the Cricut Joy Machine for Just $99 (45% Off)

Making your art into something physical is always fun. Using any of the Cricut machines will allow you to make amazing projects in vinyl or infusible ink, but the machines are often bulky. The Cricut Joy, however, is a simple and tiny cutter perfect for those with little space.

Whether you're looking to create peel-and-stick logos for coffee mugs or print your own designs onto greeting cards, an all-in-one smart machine may be worth investing in. You can have a quality one for just $99 today, which is $80 less than its regular $179 price tag.

This can make any project happen with its Bluetooth-enabled technology that allows iOS, Android and Windows users to make projects in an app. Cricut offers plenty of other smart machines with greater capabilities than the Joy -- we reviewed the Cricut Explore 3 and found it to be excellent -- but this one offers portability along with an easy-to-use design meant for any first-time users.

Weighing only 3.9 pounds, the Cricut Joy Machine can cut more than 50 different materials including cardstock and vinyl decals. The app-based crafting tool allows users to buy designs individually or pay for a monthly $10 subscription, turning ideas into reality in just 15 minutes. For bigger projects, it can cut shapes up to 4 feet long or repeated cuts up to 20 feet.