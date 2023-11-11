Grab Ring Cameras for Your Home at Black Friday Pricing

Keeping eyes on your property even when you're away is one easy way to give yourself a little peace of mind, and investing in home security cameras for indoor and outdoor spaces, along with video doorbells can help you stay alert of anything happening at home. Wellbots has already kicked off Black Friday pricing on hundreds of items, including a number of Ring cameras, making this a great time to nab one -- or several -- at a deep discount.

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 is our current pick for the best high-end video doorbell camera you can buy. This hardwired model offers 3D motion detection, color night vision and even a bird's-eye-view feature, along with a wide 150-degree field-of-view, an impressive 1536p resolution and end-to-end video encryption. It usually lists for $250, which is our biggest gripe with this model, but right now Wellbots has slashed the price by $102, meaning you can bring one home for just $148. That's a stellar deal.

For a cheaper video doorbell option, consider the 2nd-gen Ring Video Doorbell. It's $50 right now, which saves you 50% on its list price. And while it lacks some of the more advanced features of the Pro 2, it's got the basics you need, including 1080p HD video, night vision, motion detection and Alexa.

For those looking for a more versatile camera to check on things when you're away, the 3rd-gen Ring Stick Up Cam is a solid bet. This model is battery-operated and weatherproof, meaning you can use it both indoors and outside. It offers 1080p HD video, infrared night vision, two-way audio and more, and right now it's down to $58 right now at Wellbots -- that's a $42 savings.

You'll also find plenty of other models available at bargain prices, including floodlight cameras. Be sure to shop the entire sale selection at Wellbots to find the right fit for your home. You can also find more deals on top tech at Best Buy's Black Friday sale, happening now.

It's worth noting that Ring has partnered with local police departments and had users' data leaked in the past, so be sure to familiarize yourself with Ring's privacy statement and decide your comfort level with the company's policies before you make your purchase.