Grab Office Supplies, Batteries and Other Amazon Basics Items at Discounts of up to 58%

Stock up on everything from binders, pens and dividers to computer mice, HDMI cables, batteries and much more.

Amazon Basics items like colored pencils, a mouse, a stapler, batteries, a shredder and a backpack are displayed against a blue background.
Amazon/CNET

Looking for some low-cost basics for your home office? Amazon has you covered. The Amazon Basics line offers a wide range of office supplies, computer peripherals, batteries and more at affordable prices. And right now Amazon has discounted a huge selection of products by up to 58%, making it a great time to stock up on items like pens, staplers, binders, cords, batteries and more. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

See at Amazon

There are a ton of items available in this sale that you can use around the home and office. This 15-sheet cross-cut paper shredder is handy for discarding bills, credit cards and documents with sensitive information. It's marked down to $62 (save $33). If you're on the go a lot, this laptop backpack might be a good investment. It holds up to 17-inch laptops and discounted by 22%, bringing the price to $28. 

You can also grab a wireless keyboard for $16, a portable device stand for your phone or tablet for $9, a wireless mouse for $8 or a stapler for $6. And if you need a high-speed HDMI cable, there is an option with a 10-foot cord that is discounted by 58% right now, bringing the price to just $6. And if you don't need that much length, shorter models are available for $5.

As for batteries, we use them to power everything from flashlights to remote controls, and now is a great time to stock up for when your devices need a boost. This 12-pack of AAA rechargeable batteries is down to $10, while an 8-pack of AA rechargable batteries will run you $17 (save $5) and a 4-pack of C-Cell batteries will cost you $13 (save $7). 

If you're looking for other affordable odds and ends for your home and office, be sure to check out the entire sale selection at Amazon.   

