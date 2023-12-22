Grab New Furniture and Home Decor at Discounted Prices This Holiday Season
Ashley Furniture, Wayfair and others are all offering huge discounts on amazing pieces just in time for the holidays.
When it comes to purchasing furniture, you want good pieces that'll last for years. The issue is, good furniture can be expensive unless you find a deal or two. Seasonal sales are usually a great way to find what you need at budget-friendly prices. Whether you've just purchased your first adult space and you're looking to decor or you're just looking to spruce up an old spot -- these retailers have got you covered with holiday and end-of-year discounts. Right now, you can pick up everything from dressers and couches to home storage baskets and everything in between while stocks last.
Ashley Furniture has everything you need for your home, and right now, the retailer is offering an extra 15% off during its end-of-year sale. Featured products are all "clear out" items that are already on sale and are going fast. This Charlang dresser is currently available for $45 off its original retail price.
Wayfair is closing out 2023 on a high with up to 60% its catalogue. Right now, you can get 54% off this Bridget hall tree with open storage from Sand & Stable. This typically retails for close to $500 but can be yours for just $217. It comes in five colors, including black, midnight cherry and fairfax oak.
Target is offering up to 30% off select furniture, including this Carraway glassware and wine storage bar cabinet. This would be the perfect addition to any space, especially if you're a wine lover. Or you could even gift this to someone special on your Christmas gift list.
Home Depot has all your home essentials at already affordable prices. But right now, the retailer is kicking things up a notch by taking up to 25% off its home storage solutions. That includes this shoe storage cabinet, available for $15 off. It has 3 drawers and can fit up to thirty pairs of shoes. Another perfect gift option for someone in your life.
