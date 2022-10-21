Grab a Surface Pro 8 for Just $700 at Best Buy -- Today Only

Microsoft's Surface Pro lineup remains popular thanks to the versatility and performance of these dynamic devices. Right now the Surface Pro 8 is marked down to just , saving you $400 off the list price. While it's not the latest release, it is a solid machine that can handle big work projects while still having the portability of a tablet. This offer is only available today, Oct 21, so grab it quickly if you want to score it at this low price.

This tablet has a large 13-inch touchscreen with 2,880x1,920 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It also features the powerful Windows 11 OS and comes equipped with 128GB SSD storage and 8GB of RAM, as well as an 11th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, all of which can help you tackle your work or unwind when the day is done. It's got a kickstand that adjusts nearly 180 degrees and boasts dual-front-facing speakers with Dolby Atmos and dual far-field Studio Mics and a 5-megapixel front-facing 1080p camera that automatically adjusts to lighting conditions, so you can stream or video call with ease. And if you're looking for something that can go as long as you can, you'll love that it gets up to 16 hours of battery life per charge, helping you stay productive (or entertained) all day long.

Facial recognition helps keep your personal information private and comes with the added benefit that you won't have to remember a password to unlock your device. It also has Thunderbolt 4 ports for added convenience, allowing you to extend your setup with an additional monitor easily. And it's compatible with Wi-Fi 6. If you want to take your tablet to the next level, you can grab a Surface Pen 2 and a Surface Pro Signature Keyboard to boost your device's capabilities, but those accessories are sold separately.

Read more: Microsoft Surface Pro 9 vs. Surface Pro 8