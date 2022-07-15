Grab a Motorola or Google Pixel Phone Starting at Just $130 Today

There's something satisfying about buying a brand new smartphone for under $430, and thanks to this sale at Woot, you can choose from seven unlocked Motorola and Google Pixel phone models to buy starting at $130. Styles include Moto G Play, the Moto G Stylus, Moto G Power, Motorola One, Google Pixel 4 and Google Pixel 5.

The Moto G Play is the lowest price point during this sale with a 32GB version going for $130 (save $40), followed by a 128GB Moto G Stylus and a 64GB Moto G Power, both at $150 (save $150 and $50, respectively). The 2021 Moto G Stylus and the 2021 Motorola One are both 40% off retail price while the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 5 are $70 off what you would find on Amazon right now.