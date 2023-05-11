The Rugged GoPro Hero 9 Black Is a Solid Bargain at $249 ($100 Off)

GoPros are compact and rugged and boast stunning video resolution, which is why they're some of the very best action cameras you'll find on the market right now. The Hero 9 Black isn't the latest model in GoPro's lineup, but still features some impressive specs and hardware that make it a worthwhile option, especially when you can find it on sale. And right now, you can get your hands on one for $100 off at Amazon, which drops the price down to $249. There's no set expiration for this deal, but you'll want to get your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

The Hero 11 Black is the latest camera in GoPro's flagship lineup, which means that this Hero 9 Black is now two generations old. But this older model is still more than enough camera for most people's needs, and at this price is one of the best-value action cameras you'll find out there at the moment. It boasts stunning 5K video capture and 20-megapixel still photos, plus it has a detachable lens and tons of different mods (sold separately) so you can optimize it for your needs. It's also equipped with a front and rear LCD display so you always have a clear view of what you're shooting. Plus the built-in stabilization and horizon leveling keeps the action in the frame, and you can slow the footage down by up to 8x so you don't miss a single moment.

