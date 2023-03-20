Google Pixel Watch Deal Offers Over $50 Off for a Limited Time

Google/CNET Google's first-party Pixel Watch is the best smartwatch for Android users and right now it's up to 15% off. Snag one for an all-time low price while you can.

There are a lot of smartwatch options out there, and while the Apple Watch remains a top pick for a lot of people, if you're a fan of Android, you can't beat the Google Pixel Watch.

This solid Apple Watch alternative is our favorite Android smartwatch for 2023 -- and right now you can get . The sale brings the LTE version down to $350 and the Wi-Fi version to just $299. These are equal to the best Pixel Watch deals we've seen for both variants since the device launched last year, but the savings will likely expire. Other retailers like and are matching the deals, and you can go direct to the for $50 in savings too.

The Google Pixel Watch is sleek and stylish, with a 41mm OLED screen. But it's packed with helpful features, too. From a range of health sensors including an ECG app and blood-oxygen tracking, to contactless payments through Google Wallet, on-wrist notifications, scratch- and water-resistance for durability and more, this watch is a powerhouse. It even won a CNET Editors' Choice Award last year. And you don't need a Pixel phone to use this smartwatch -- it's compatible with all current Android phones.

It's worth noting that the battery life on this smartwatch isn't as strong as other options out there, so expect to charge your Pixel Watch every day, especially if you use GPS features or sleep tracking. However, if that doesn't deter you, it's an excellent smartwatch. You'll also get six months of Fitbit Premium included with your purchase.

