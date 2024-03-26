Get Your Hands on a High-End Samsung Monitor With Up to 39% Off

Monitors have advanced technologically in the past few years, and if you haven't bought yourself a new on for a while, now might be a good time to do so. Not only are modern monitors packed with features from bigger displays and higher resolutions, but they're generally much cheaper than you'd expect. And with this huge Amazon sale on Samsung monitors, you can take up to 39% off regular prices.

To start us off, one great option for those who want to do graphic design or other creative work can save 44% on the 27-inch ViewFinity S9 Series with 5K resolution. While it lists for $1,600, it's been discounted to $991 during this sale, making it a good time to splurge. However, if you're instead looking for a cheaper option with more screen real estate, consider snagging the 34-inch ViewFinity S50GC Series ultrawide monitor while it's just $314 -- a $35 discount.

If you're looking for a gaming monitor, this 27-inch Odyssey G3 is a solid option since it runs at full HD and can hit a 144Hz refresh rate, making it a good choice for entry-level to midtier gaming. It's going for $180 right now. On the other hand, if you want something more high-end, this 32-inch Odyssey Neo G8 has a 4K resolution and can hit a whopping 240Hz refresh rate, which is impressive for that resolution. It typically will run you an astounding $1,500, but it's discounted by a considerable $600 right now, which brings it down to $900.

Another interesting way to go is with an ultrawide curved monitor, such as this massive 49-inch Odyssey G93SC. Its OLED panel runs at 5,120 by 1,440-pixel resolution with an impressive 240Hz refresh rate, and is going for $1,000 rather than the usual $1,600. Finally, if you just want the best of the best and have the money to burn, then you can't get better than the second-gen 55-inch Odyssey Ark, which is quite possibly the best gaming monitor from any brand that you can buy, and it's going for a whopping $2,000, although that's down from $3,000, so you can get an idea of how high-end it is.

There are a ton more options, so be sure to check out the complete sale while you're at it. And, if nothing tickles your fancy, there are some other great monitor deals you can take a look at.