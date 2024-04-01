Get Your Coffee Fix and Save Up to 47% Off These Keurig Machines

When it comes to choosing coffee makers there are plenty of different options, whether you want a barista-style monster or something to get that coffee fix as quickly as possible and with a minimum of fuss. Keurig makes some of the most popular options in the latter category and now you can pick one up at a savings of up to 47% off. However, it's important to remember that these deals are available for a limited time, which means that you could miss out if you take too long placing an order.

The biggest of the discounts comes in the form of the Keurig K-Classic, a coffee maker that would normally sell for around $150, but can now be picked up for just $80. That's the lowest price we've seen over the last couple of years, which makes this a bargain you won't want to miss. It can brew coffees in three different sizes and takes only a minute to prepare your coffee.

Looking for something a little smaller? The Keurig K-Slim comes in some stunning colors and takes up surprisingly little space on your countertop. Despite that, it has a removable 46-ounce reservoir and makes your coffee in just minutes. This coffee maker is now yours for the best price we've seen this year -- just $80 for a limited time only.

There are other options available, but don't worry if Keurigs aren't for you, our list of the best coffee maker deals is a great place to find something else you'd prefer. Whether it's an inexpensive option you want or something to make the ultimate coffee, there should be a deal there for everyone.