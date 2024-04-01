Get Your Coffee Fix and Save Up to 47% Off These Keurig Machines
These coffee machines make it easier than ever to get your coffee fix and now you can get one with up to 47% off.
When it comes to choosing coffee makers there are plenty of different options, whether you want a barista-style monster or something to get that coffee fix as quickly as possible and with a minimum of fuss. Keurig makes some of the most popular options in the latter category and now you can pick one up at a savings of up to 47% off. However, it's important to remember that these deals are available for a limited time, which means that you could miss out if you take too long placing an order.
The biggest of the discounts comes in the form of the Keurig K-Classic, a coffee maker that would normally sell for around $150, but can now be picked up for just $80. That's the lowest price we've seen over the last couple of years, which makes this a bargain you won't want to miss. It can brew coffees in three different sizes and takes only a minute to prepare your coffee.
Looking for something a little smaller? The Keurig K-Slim comes in some stunning colors and takes up surprisingly little space on your countertop. Despite that, it has a removable 46-ounce reservoir and makes your coffee in just minutes. This coffee maker is now yours for the best price we've seen this year -- just $80 for a limited time only.
There are other options available, but don't worry if Keurigs aren't for you, our list of the best coffee maker deals is a great place to find something else you'd prefer. Whether it's an inexpensive option you want or something to make the ultimate coffee, there should be a deal there for everyone.
More shopping deals from CNET
CNET is always covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more. Start with the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, and check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers. Peruse our gift guide, which includes a full range of ideas for birthdays, anniversaries and more.