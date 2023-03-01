Get Up to 47% off Denali Tools and Accessories at Amazon

Home maintenance can be arduous, with little projects popping up inside and out all year long. But with the right tools, even the toughest tasks can be tackled with less hassle. Right now Amazon has Denali tools and accessories marked down by as much as 47%, which makes it a great time to grab some essentials for your tool box. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

If you're just getting started with building your tool collection and are looking for a set that has a ton of versatility, check out this . It includes a cordless drill, a reciprocating saw, a circular saw, an LED work light, two 2.0Ah Lithium batteries, a charger, a carry case and more. It's currently available for $160 -- that's a $65 savings.

However, if you're just looking to expand your tool kit or replace a single item, check out these deals on 20V cordless tools like this , this or this , all of which are marked down by 25% right now.

And right now, you can save $23 on this that includes include SAE and Metric sockets and ratcheting handles, wrenches, a hex key set, screwdrivers and pliers. It's available for just $82 and all of it comes in a heavy-duty plastic case for easy storage.

There are plenty of other tool and accessory offers available at bargain prices, so be sure to shop the at Amazon to find exactly what you need for your next DIY-project.