Get Up to 40% Off Meta Quest 3 Lenses From Zenni With Our Exclusive Code

If you wear glasses and want to strap on a VR headset, then you know how frustrating it can be. Some headsets simply aren't designed to accommodate a pair of eyeglasses and even the ones that can often don't offer enough room for all frame styles. The Meta Quest 3 falls into the latter camp, but instead of putting up with a potentially uncomfortable experience, you can equip your headset with Zenni lenses so you can enjoy crystal clear vision without having glasses pushed up against your face. And right now you can get up to 40% off non-prescription lenses and up to 25% off on prescription lenses using our exclusive coupon code SPRING24CNET. Just be aware that the coupon code offer ends on March 17, so be sure to use it soon.

The lenses that Zenni offers also come with a couple of different options, depending on what you want to prioritize. For example, you can get non-prescription anti-fog lenses for the Quest 3 for just $30 rather than the usual $50. That's a great option for those who tend to play more active and fitness-focused games on the Quest 3 and regularly deal with fogged up glasses.

On the other hand, prescription lenses have two different options, including a prescription anti-fog lens, which usually goes for $50, but you can get it for just $42, which is a solid discount. You can also get an anti-oil version which is good for avoiding fingerprints which you can also get for just $42. It's worth noting that there are opportunities for even more savings, so if you buy one of each lens, you can get them for $40 instead.

