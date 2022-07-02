Get Up To $100 Off Samsung's Galaxy Tab A8 With Best Buy's Fourth of July Sale

Get your back-to-school shopping done early with the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 10.5", available at Best Buy. You can save up to $100 right now on this already affordable tablet. The Galaxy Tab A8 is the perfect versatile tablet for students and workers alike. It offers 2-in-1 capabilities of both a tablet and a PC -- so you get the best of both worlds without hurting your wallet. This Fourth of July sale drops the prices down to as little as $250 for a limited time only.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 mirrors the display and navigation of a laptop, allowing you to work with multiple windows at a time. It also allows for a keyboard attachment as well, giving you the full laptop experience. The tablet comes with a smart pen with near-zero latency that gives the feeling of writing with a real pen -- making it ideal to use for young artists. And for your peace of mind, the Galaxy Tab also has built-in parental controls and screen time limits.

The crisp 10.5" LCD screen and wide camera makes this tablet great for virtual meetings and remote learning. Samsung has also paired with Google Duo to bring you high-quality video calls and offers camera filters and background blur. The Galaxy Tab can come with 36GB, 64GB, or 128GB -- giving you the storage you need to fit your lifestyle. Take advantage of this great deal before it's gone.

Wanting to weigh your options? Check out CNET's choice for the best tablets of 2022.