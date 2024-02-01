Get Two Replacement Filters for Your ZeroWater Pitcher for Just $30

After testing multiple top brands, the ZeroWater Pitcher earned our top spot as the best overall water filter pitcher you can buy. It does an excellent job of removing contaminants from water, making it well worth the investment. Right now you can score a 2-pack of replacement filters for just $30 at ZeroWater, shaving $5 off the regular price. Amazon has price-matched this deal. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

The filters are designed with 5-stage filtration to remove 99.6% of all dissolved solids from your tap water. That includes both organic and inorganic materials including metals, minerals, salts and ions. These filters are IAPMO-certified to reduce PFOA/PFOS, lead, chromium and mercury. Plus, all of the material is BPA-free.

Each filter has an estimated 15-gallon filter life, which can provide the equivalent of over 100 plastic bottles, making it a more eco-friendly and cost-effective option in the long run. Additionally, ZeroWater Pitchers include a free TDS meter to check the levels of dissolved solids before and after filtering your water, and it will also let you know when you need to change your filter.

For more discounts on eco-friendly options for your home, be sure to check out our roundup of smart thermostat deals and other smart home deals.