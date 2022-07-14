Live: Prime Day Deals Hang On MacBook Air M2 Review Earbuds at Prime Prices Prime Deals Under $25 Continue MacBook Pro With M1 Pro Sales Meal Delivery Discounts OLED Laptop Deals Ulta Beauty Sale
We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Get This UV Phone Cleaner for 58% Off at Woot

It kills 99.9% of bacteria and viruses left on phones, makeup tools, credit cards, keys, glasses and more.

Since the pandemic hit, it's clear more than ever that keeping ourselves and our belongings clean and sanitized can make a huge difference for our health. While most people are washing their hands more often and using hand sanitizer, it may be easy to overlook cleaning the things that we use every day like our phones. This HoMedics UV phone sanitizer kills 99.9% of bacteria that's often found on different products. It's usually $12, but you can get up to three for just $5 on Woot starting today. This sale ends in three days or until it's sold out.

HoMedics UV sanitizer
$5 at Woot

The cleaner has pop-up technology so you can collapse the cleaner flat when you're not using it. It has two UV-C germicidal LEDs that operate at 70 cycles per charges. It can completely sanitize your phone in just 30 seconds per side and fit a varriety of phone sizes as well as jewelry, glasses, keys, credit cards, makeup brushes, and essential items.