Get This Powerful and Space-Saving Hand Blender for Just $20

The most serious and sophisticated bakers may have one of these premium stand mixers, which can cost anywhere between $200 and $500. But for baking enthusiasts that want to make mixing a little easier without the large price tag, try out for just $20 on Amazon Prime Day.

This mixer folds up neatly to fit into small kitchen spaces, but don't let its compact design fool you. It can pack a punch with 300W motor that has a five-speed function. It can go into turbo mode in each of the five gears, so you can start mixing at a slow speed and work your way up. This set comes with two beaters, two dough hooks, and a storage base. It was originally $70, so you save $50 on Amazon Prime Day.